Thunder's Fawad Ahmed bowls magical spell, creating headaches for Sixers' big hitters

The spin bowler picked up four wickets, helping his side to an eight wicket Big Bash win.
03:32
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

Blues coach Tana Umaga

'We all need to adapt' - Tana Umaga backs rugby's new tackling laws

00:21
Guildford came up with a brilliant winger's finish to give his side the upper hand at the national sevens tournament.

Watch: Former All Black Zac Guildford scores clever try against Hawke's Bay

00:24
Jose Mourinho was taken aback when someone's phone went off during his press conference, but still took the call.

Watch: Hilarious moment Manchester United manager answers a reporter's phone

00:29
The New Zealand batsmen steered their side towards safety against Bangladesh in Wellington.

As it happened: Tom Latham century defies Bangladesh in Wellington

00:56
Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

02:06
Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

00:13
Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
