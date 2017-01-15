Thunder's Fawad Ahmed bowls magical spell, creating headaches for Sixers' big hitters

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.
In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.
It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.
Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More