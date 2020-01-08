Thunder spinner Chris Green's World T20 hopes dashed after being reported for illegal action

Chris Green's hopes of a Twenty20 World Cup call-up have been rocked after the Sydney Thunder spinner was found to have an illegal action and slapped with a 90-day ban from bowling.

Chris Green. Source: Photosport

Green was reported by umpires after the Thunder's Big Bash League clash last Thursday and underwent biomechanic testing on Sunday.

Cricket Australia (CA), the club and tweaker were informed of the test results on Wednesday.

The shattered offspinner has a fortnight to decide whether he wishes to appeal the verdict by taking it to a Bowling Review Group hearing.

At this stage that is considered unlikely but the Thunder and 26-year-old are still soaking up the shock setback, having learned only hours before it became public knowledge.

Green, a regular on the international T20 circuit, recently landed his maiden Indian Premier League contract after signing an unprecedented six-season deal with the Thunder.

The 90-day ban from bowling covers all CA-sanctioned events, including the BBL, but he could still hypothetically be picked as a batsman by the Thunder.

The tweaker can still bowl in grade cricket with the consent of Cricket NSW.

Once the suspension ends, Green will be eligible to have his remodelled action tested in an attempt to be cleared by CA to return to bowling.

Coach Shane Bond admitted the finding was a blow to both Green and the Thunder.

"Chris is a crowd favourite and he's also an extremely popular member of our club," Bond said.

"Sydney Thunder signed Chris to a long-term deal with the club because of his leadership qualities and obvious talent. He's an important part of our future and the club will support him through this process."

Australia is hosting the T20 World Cup later this year.

Green had been close to an international debut after shunning the traditional pathway of domestic cricket to become a T20 freelancer, notably playing games in Canada and England last year on consecutive days.

"Ashton (Agar) and Adam (Zampa) bowled really well in those recent T20 series, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, so it's going to be a tough egg to crack," he told AAP last month.

"The conversations I've had with selectors is that playing these tournaments ahead of the World Cup is going to help my case."

CA's head of cricket operations Peter Roach commended Green and the Thunder for approaching the process "with complete cooperation and respect".

"Chris undertook testing at the earliest possible time and satisfactorily replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment," Roach said.