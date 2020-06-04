TODAY |

Three players opt out of West Indies' England tour due to Covid-19 fears

Source:  Associated Press

The West Indies say three players have turned down the chance to travel to England for the postponed three-Test series that will be played in bio-secure environments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

West Indies celebrate Source: Photosport

Cricket West Indies says Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul “all declined the invitation” to join the squad and “will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection.”

"The touring party, who will all be tested for Covid-19 this week, are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on June 8," CWI said in a statement.

West Indies players must travel a month before the first Test in Southampton starting July 8 in order to quarantine and begin training.

The other Tests will be played in Manchester starting July 16 and July 24.

