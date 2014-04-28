 

Thirty New Zealand cricketers chasing big money IPL deals

Thirty New Zealanders have registered for the Indian Premier League player auction, with Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson pricing themselves among the elite.

Brendan McCullum playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Source: SKY

Tournament organisers released details ahead of the auction on January 27-28, with New Zealand's tally of interested players bettered by India (778), Australia (58), South Africa (57), Sri Lanka and the West Indies (both 39).

A total of 1122 players have signed up for the 11th edition of the lucrative Twenty20 league starting on April 4 but most of the names aren't made public until the eight franchises scan the names and express interest.

Former Black Caps captain McCullum and allrounder Anderson, who is returning from injury, have both set the highest reserve price of $NZ435,000.

Anderson hasn't played at any level for six months and underwent back surgery in September to repair a stress fracture.

Others on the auction top line include Kiwi-born England allrounder Ben Stokes, West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle and Australian pace trio Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

There were 11 New Zealanders in last year's league but none of them were among the 18 players retained by their franchises pre-auction.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and in-form seamer Trent Boult both set their reserve price at $325,500 while Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan are at $217,000.

Colin Munro and Tom Latham have also entered the auction, organisers said.

