TODAY

Third day of Lord's Test between NZ and England washed out

Source:  AAP

The third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand was a washout at Lord's overnight, increasing the likelihood of a draw.

BJ Watling and Mitch Santner look out over a damp Lord's from the famous balcony. Source: Photosport

England opener Rory Burns is unbeaten on 59 and captain Joe Root on 42 not out after the hosts were 111-2 in their first innings at stumps on day two.

The pair came together at the home of cricket with England in trouble on 18-2 in reply to New Zealand’s 378 that was anchored by Devon Conway’s 200 on his test debut.

Burns and Root were denied the chance to take the field last night by the weather, with steady rainfall continuing well into the afternoon and leading to any prospect of play being abandoned at 4:30 pm. local time.

A total of 98 overs can be bowled tonight - when the forecast is better - with the eight extra overs to be added at the end of the day.

It's a two-test series.

Cricket
Black Caps
