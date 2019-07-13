'I think Monday might be a public holiday' - Gary Stead probably echoes thoughts of the nation ahead of World Cup final

Just in case you’re listening Jacinda Ardern, Black Caps coach Gary Stead has come up with a great suggestion ahead of the Cricket World Cup final against England on Sunday night.

“I think Monday might be a public holiday back home because most of New Zealand will be up watching the game,” Stead told media in London overnight.

“Many people can stay up late and I know there’s a lot of people back home that are spending some late hours,” he added.

Most Kiwis would probably fully endorse the rookie coach's idea.

Jokes aside, the Black Caps coach said the team really appreciated the support the team had got from fans back in New Zealand.

Stead also reflected fondly on returning to Lord's having spent a season on the ground staff at the Home of Cricket.

“In 1990, I was lucky enough to be on the ground staff at Lord’s here and you had different duties when you turned up," he said.

"One of them was pavilion duty where you got to clean the windows and take the mail around, there was selling scorecards and a wee bit of scorebox duty which was pretty cool so it’s a great experience in coming back here at anytime."

