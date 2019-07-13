TODAY |

'I think Monday might be a public holiday' - Gary Stead probably echoes thoughts of the nation ahead of World Cup final

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

Just in case you’re listening Jacinda Ardern, Black Caps coach Gary Stead has come up with a great suggestion ahead of the Cricket World Cup final against England on Sunday night.

“I think Monday might be a public holiday back home because most of New Zealand will be up watching the game,” Stead told media in London overnight.

“Many people can stay up late and I know there’s a lot of people back home that are spending some late hours,” he added.

Most Kiwis would probably fully endorse the rookie coach's idea.

Jokes aside, the Black Caps coach said the team really appreciated the support the team had got from fans back in New Zealand.

Stead also reflected fondly on returning to Lord's having spent a season on the ground staff at the Home of Cricket.

“In 1990, I was lucky enough to be on the ground staff at Lord’s here and you had different duties when you turned up," he said.

"One of them was pavilion duty where you got to clean the windows and take the mail around, there was selling scorecards and a wee bit of scorebox duty which was pretty cool so it’s a great experience in coming back here at anytime."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps coach has some special memories at the Home of Cricket going back to 1990 when he was a part of the ground staff. Source: 1 NEWS

"The extra emphasis of what this (the final) is about makes it even more special."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The day off would give tired cricket fans a chance to maybe celebrate New Zealand’s first ever World Cup win. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Monty Panesar gives the Black Caps no chance in Sunday night's World Cup final.
Black Caps have next to no chance, will present 'the easiest final', ex-England spinner predicts
2
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
3
The day off would give tired cricket fans a chance to maybe celebrate New Zealand’s first ever World Cup win.
'I think Monday might be a public holiday' - Gary Stead probably echoes thoughts of the nation ahead of World Cup final
4
Barrett said he hasn’t honed in on a particular area he wants to live just yet.
'You got a spare room?' Beauden Barrett admits he’s still tackling Auckland's 'tricky' housing market
5
Former All Blacks player's free feed brings community together
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:44
The Black Caps opener sat down with 1 NEWS' Guy Heveldt in London to discuss his moment of magic.

Exclusive with Black Caps hero Martin Guptill on game-winning run-out of India's MS Dhoni
01:55
Colin Munro's wife Tehere and his two young children have been with the team for the tournament, as have other families.

Black Caps families embrace life on the road at World Cup

01:22
Taylor, who top scored for the Kiwis in the win, said he and Williamson were talking about their goal total the entire match.

Ross Taylor says Black Caps never questioned their slow run-rate against India
00:15
Australia were held to 223 in the first innings after David Warner and Aaron Finch were removed in the first three overs.

Black Caps to face England for World Cup glory after Aussies crumble in humbling semi-final loss