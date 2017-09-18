'I think it's time and I'm ready' - Shane Bond on new head coach role for NZ A cricket team

Former Black Caps fast bowler Shane Bond is enjoying the new challenge of taking the reins of the New Zealand A cricket side.

Bond has been in the assistant role for the Black Caps, in charge of their bowling attack for the last several years.

He is now been given role of head coach of the New Zealand A cricket team who fly out tomorrow for India as they prepare for their series.

"I think it's time and I'm ready to go into a head coach role having been an assistant coach for seven years now," said Bond.

"I think you always like to sometimes put your own stamp on things and I think the only way to know if you really want to do the role is actually get in and do it."

Bond said the move to being a head coach is a positive step forward for himself and will be an interesting challenge.

"I love being a bowling coach but I think it gives a different perspective in terms of my own personal development, it's a new challenge and I think it will be good for me," he said.

"I've got really clear ideas about how I want to run things over there with a really good team behind me and we will just reflect on it at the end of the series."