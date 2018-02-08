'They've shot the lights out at domestic level' – Black Caps selectors back explosive T20 debutants

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen has backed the side's two newest members to fire for the remainder of the Twenty20 tri-series against England and Australia, with Mark Chapman and Tim Seifert called into the New Zealand side.

The pair both had strong Super Smash campaigns, in which Auckland's Champman averaged 34.11 runs at a strike-rate of 171.50, and Northern Districts' Seifert averaged 32.30 at 146.81 and was the third leading run scorer in the competition.

Speaking to media today, Larsen spoke highly of the duo, ahead of their first appearances for the Black Caps.

"They're there for a reason," he said.

"They have basically shot the lights out at domestic level in the Super Smash."

"They're very talented, they're explosive players with a lot of x-factor. To me, they're match winners and they need to transfer that onto the next stage."