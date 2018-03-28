TODAY |

'They'll be welcomed back' - Australia desperate for banned trio's return

AAP
Amid the renewed noise around Australian cricket's banned trio, the message out of the Test team dressing room is clear - they want them back.

Opener Aaron Finch has echoed the sentiments of national coach Justin Langer, saying the Australians will welcome back Steve Smith and David Warner with open arms.

Cameron Bancroft's ban ends tomorrow when he returns with the Perth Scorchers and Finch also wished his fellow opener well.

Smith and Bancroft have given interviews that have reignited debate surrounding the Cape Town sandpaper debacle earlier this year.

While Warner has kept his own counsel so far, there is plenty of interest in what he might say given he is painted as the ringleader of the sandpaper plot.

But Finch said Smith and Warner have earned their Australian recalls when they return in three months.

"When Davey and Steve are ready to make their - be allowed to come back and play cricket for Australia and their states - from my point of view they'll be welcomed back with open arms," Finch said.

"Whatever's happened, has happened.

"The punishment has been dealt. They've been working really hard off the field to meet every criteria, and go above and beyond everything that has been asked of them, to come back and play international cricket again."

On Christmas Eve, Langer called Smith the Virat Kohli of the Test team and added he was impressed with the attitudes of the banned trio as they prepare for their comebacks.

Cricket Australia has said the dressing room will have a say in their returns, but Finch said it has not been talked about much.

Finch added he had not seen the Smith and Bancroft TV interviews in the last 24 hours, but only read some social media headlines.

"There hasn't been any chat about it in the changeroom at all to be fair," Finch said.

Steven Smith of Australia (r) and David Warner of Australia (c) during Day 4 of the Sunfoil International Test Series cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 25 March 2018 © Chris Ricco/BackpagePix
The morale of the tour squad remaining in South Africa is so low that players don't want to play the fourth Test. Source: Photosport
