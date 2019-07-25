TODAY |

'They'll be fine' - Australia taking no notice of England collapse ahead of Ashes

AAP
More From
Cricket

Australia are taking no comfort in England's capitulation with the bat against Ireland, knowing all too well how many things can go wrong in a single session of Test cricket.

England won the toss then folded to be all out for 85 in a scarcely-believable start to the one-off Test at Lord's, scene of the hosts' World Cup triumph some 10 day earlier.

Swing bowler Tim Murtagh, who turns 38 next week and cut his teeth playing grade cricket in Sydney, snared 5-13 from nine overs to destroy the confidence of Joe Root's team one week out from the first Ashes Test.

The day of carnage ended with Jack Leach, sent out as nightwatchman at the start of England's second innings in place of Test debutant opener Jason Roy, surviving the final over.

The shocking collapse marked the first time a team has been bowled out in the opening session of a Lord's Test, while 23.4 overs represented England's shortest completed innings at home.

"Very happy," Australia's spearhead Pat Cummins said.

"We saw it. It looked like hard work. It looked like Ireland bowled really well.

"It's kind of similar to our preparation (in the low-scoring match in Southampton) really. It looks like a tough wicket to score runs on.

"They'll be fine I'm sure, they have a couple of guys to come back in. I wouldn't read too much into it."

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were both rested from the Test.

Wednesday evoked memories of Australia's previous Ashes tour in 2015, when the tourists essentially relinquished the urn while being skittled for 60 in a chaotic start to the fourth Test.

David Warner wasn't aware of England's woes until the umpires at Australia's intra-squad match made mention of the scoreboard.

"It happens in cricket. We have been on that end of it as well," Warner told reporters.

Both teams' recent run-scoring woes will only heighten expectations of this Ashes series being one of early finishes and modest totals, especially given the hosts opted to use an older model of Dukes ball with a more pronounced seam.

Jimmy Anderson is upbeat he will return from a calf injury in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston while Stuart Broad - Australia's antagonist from four years ago - claimed 3-60 to help restrict Ireland's first-innings lead to 122 runs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tim Murtagh took an impressive 5-13 before Ireland built a 122 run lead. Source: SKY
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
2
Barrett will return to his preferred position when his side faces off with the Chiefs.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
3
Hugo Santillan is the second boxer to die under tragic circumstances this week.
Another boxer dies after fight - the second since the weekend
4
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: All Blacks and Springboks face off, and Matt Todd the 'booty call' of NZ rugby
5
The Olympic bronze medallist has gone from cyclist, to cyclor to now grinder.
'No more leg days' - Team NZ cyclor's remarkable transformation ahead of 2021 America's Cup
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

'I don't think it's fair' - England skipper still perplexed by World Cup win
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)

England hero Ben Stokes nominated for New Zealander of the Year
00:39
The Kiwi paceman only found out when there were two balls remaining in England’s chase at Lord’s

Trent Boult admits 'I didn’t actually know there was going to be a super over in a World Cup final'
00:38
New Zealand travel to the subcontinent for a two-Test series next month.

Black Caps 'ready to go' for Test Championship after World Cup heartbreak