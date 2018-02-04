 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'They were able to release the pressure' - Black Caps bemoan poor showing against Australia

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand concede their analysis of the Sydney Cricket Ground was woefully askew, helping Australia romp to victory in the Twenty20 international tri-series opener.

De Grandhomme showed great fight to score 38 off 24 balls at the SCG in Sydney.
Source: SKY

Expecting a decent batting track which might aid the spinners, the Black Caps were pleased when asked to bat first.

Their mood swiftly turned to horror as towering paceman Billy Stanlake (3-15) struck three times early and they limped to 117-9.

The hosts overcame a poor start of their own, reaching a rain reduced target of 96-3 with 21 balls to spare.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor admits they simply didn't read the two-paced nature of the track, which made timing difficult, particularly from the ballooning slower deliveries.

"We pride ourselves on assessing the conditions and today we weren't able to do that," he said.

"Clearly there was a little bit in the wicket in those first few overs.

"We weren't able to soak that up and put a competitive score on the board. Every time we lost a wicket we had to try and hold back and take it as deep as possible."

Taylor believes 140 might have stretched the hosts but reaching that score was unfeasible after openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill fell to the pace of Stanlake and skipper Kane

Williamson exited for a painful eight runs off 21 balls.

Taylor also struggled for timing with his 24, leaving it up to Colin de Grandhomme (38 not out off 24 balls) to provide the only clean hitting.

The allrounder's three sixes all travelled high into the SCG stands, continuing his brutal summer of batting.

Taylor admired the batting of Chris Lynn (44 off 33) and Glenn Maxwell (40no off 24) after Australia were reduced to 10-2.

"They were able to get boundaries. There were a lot of dot balls in between but they were able to release the pressure every now and then."

In-form spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi didn't have the desired effect, leaving New Zealand with plenty to ponder ahead of a 10-day break.

Australia face England twice in the next two tri-series matches before the Black Caps host the English in Wellington and Hamilton, bisected by a clash with Australia in Auckland.

The final is at Eden Park on February 21.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
De Grandhomme showed great fight to score 38 off 24 balls at the SCG in Sydney.

Australia crush Black Caps in T20 tri-series opener after another top order collapse

00:15
2
The former Auckland man assisted Steff Evans in the 34-7 win over Scotland.

Kiwi Hadleigh Parkes sets up late try as Wales cruise to opening Six Nations victory

00:15
3
De Grandhomme showed great fight to score 38 off 24 balls at the SCG in Sydney.

As it happened: Australia cruise to comfortable win over Black Caps in T20 tri-series opener in Sydney

00:40
4
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

00:38
5
Captain Fiao’o Fa’amausili with the trophy, The New Zealand womens rugby team the Black Ferns arrive home after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup, Auckland Airport, New Zealand. 29 August 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Black Ferns to receive $10,000 payment for Women's World Cup triumph, edge closer to professional status - report

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Watch: The moment a man is rescued from rapid West Auckland river after being swept away in flash flood

Two bodies were found last night in a river where three people were earlier reported missing.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 