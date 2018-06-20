 

'They put us to the sword' - Australian captain devastated after England ODI thrashing

A crestfallen Tim Paine admitted Australia's record 242-run defeat to England at Trent Bridge was the toughest day of his cricketing career.

The weakened Aussies slumped to a 242-run loss in Nottingham.
After his bowlers were smashed for a record-breaking total of 6-481 from 50 overs, Paine then saw his batting line-up bowled out for 239 to hand England an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

The defeat was Australia's worst in 915 ODIs stemming back to 1971 and usurping the 206-run loss to New Zealand 32 years ago.

Paine used eight bowlers in an effort to stem the tide of runs, with Alex Hales (147), Jonny Bairstow (129) and Jason Roy (82) setting the platform a mammoth total at the ground where

the Test side were bowled out for 60 before lunch on their last visit three years ago.

AJ Tye went wicketless for 100 runs from nine overs with Jhye Richardson the pick of the bowlers with unflattering figures of 3-92.

"I've been playing cricket since I was a kid and that is the hardest day's cricket of my life," Paine said.

"Everything we tried didn't work and everything they tried came off.

"Normally that happens for an hour or two and you get a wicket.

England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.
Source: SKY

To go on for as long as we did ... you have to take your hat off to them, they hit the ball as well I have seen."

Paine said he had no regrets about putting England in to bat after winning the toss and denied that was a reason for the heavy defeat.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing," he said.

"I don't think conditions or the wicket had anything to do with that result.

"We just ran into some guys that are red-hot at the moment and they put us to the sword a bit.

"The wicket was still terrific when we batted on it as well. We just didn't execute well.

"It was tough, I thought I had a few headaches after being hit on the head in the last game at around the 25 over mark but I had a few more today to be honest."

The Samoa team are underdogs ahead of their Pacific rugby league Test against fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional Samoan dance moves ahead of Tonga match

The NRL stars lit up their teams' photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

The weakened Aussies slumped to a 242-run loss in Nottingham.

'They put us to the sword' - Australian captain devastated after England ODI thrashing

England take on the Kiwis on Sunday at the Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Watch: 'These guys are crazy, they're nuts – no helmets or pads' - Denver Broncos cheerleaders promote Kiwis Test

NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading."

Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

NZ Football told not to contact Football Ferns with investigation into coach Andreas Heraf's conduct underway

The coach's conduct with the Ferns has drawn a complaint from the NZ Professional Footballers Association.

Elisha Watson quit her job last year to launch Nisa, an ethical underwear company providing employment opportunities for former refugees.

1 NEWS Community: The Wellington lawyer who quit her job to give former refugees a place in the workforce

Elisha Watson launched ethical underwear label Nisa this year, with the intention of providing women with refugee backgrounds with job opportunities.

The countries first refugee MP was speaking at a Stop Racism rally outside Parliament today.

'No child should be put in a cage' - Greens call on Jacinda Ardern to condemn US immigration policy

MP Golriz Ghahraman called the policy that sees some children of migrants separated from their parents "egregious breach of human rights".



 
