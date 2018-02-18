'They might be a little deflated' - Australia hoping to face wounded Black Caps in tri-series final

Chris Lynn says Australia would relish facing a "deflated" New Zealand in the Twenty20 tri-series final after pulling off a record run chase during their last meeting.



Australia's Alex Carey and Aaron Finch (L) celebrate victory over New Zealand at Eden Park Source: Photosport

Set a mammoth 244 to win on Friday night, Australia pulled off the biggest chase in a T20 international to defeat New Zealand by five wickets at Auckland's Eden Park.



The Black Caps host England to decide who meets Australia in Wednesday night's decider.



But batsman Lynn has wasted little time launching a pre-emptive strike against the Kiwis before a potential Eden Park rematch.



"It's a lot of runs in T20 cricket, isn't it," Lynn said.



"It's hopefully taken a little bit of gas out of the Kiwi line-up. I think they might be a little bit deflated about us chasing down that total."



Lynn qualified his comments by noting a "skilful and classy" New Zealand side, who crunched 18 sixes in a losing effort, would be eager to bounce back from defeat.



The Brisbane Heat master-blaster demurred when asked who he would rather face in the final.



"You've got positives and negatives," he said.



"England have had a long tour so they've got tired legs. And as I said, we might have deflated the Kiwi boys the other night.



"But it's Twenty20. It takes one (big) performance to win the game so that can come from anyone. You look at the line-ups - anyone can win the game with the bat or the ball.



Winless from three games, England require a solid victory margin against the Black Caps in Hamilton to make the final.



Eoin Morgan's side must either bat first and exceed New Zealand's total by around 20 runs or chase down their target within about 18 overs.



Either way, a high-scoring final is likely after Australia and New Zealand scored a combined 32 sixes on Friday night.



Australia's batting firepower proved to be insurmountable on the notoriously short Eden Park boundaries.



"We've got a taste for that. The high-scoring game, our batting line-up is suited to that," Lynn said.

