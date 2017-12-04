'There's no need to panic' - Windies target Hamilton win after first Test embarrassment

West Indies captain Jason Holder is urging his side to come together in the wake of their innings and 67 run defeat to the Black Caps in Wellington, as the series heads to Hamilton for the second and final Test of the series.

Batting first at the Basin Reserve, the Windies were skittled for just 134 runs, before New Zealand made 520/9 in reply. The tourists were then bowled out for 319 to give the Black Caps an emphatic victory.

Speaking to media after the match, Holder said that his side aren't out of the series.

"I think we've done reasonably well in the year," he said.

"We did some really good things in this Test match as well, there's no need to panic."