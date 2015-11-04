'There's no fear' - Aussies thrilled with Brisbane Heat captain McCullum

As a batsman, Brendon McCullum has not quite set the Big Bash League on fire this season.



Source: 1 NEWS

But as a skipper, McCullum has lit the fuse for Brisbane Heat's unprecedented BBL start.



An undefeated Brisbane (2-0 record) are on top of the BBL ladder ahead of their sold out Gabba clash with the Hobart Hurricanes.



Heat allrounder Ben Cutting credited McCullum's aggressive captaincy for snapping Brisbane out of their traditional sleepy start.



"We are two from two so we are still going to run with that aggressive approach that Brendon likes his players to take," Cutting told AAP.



"With him, there's no fear.



"It's all about rolling the dice, hedging your bets and trying to come out on top as much as you can.



"It's very different to other seasons where we are notoriously slow starters and then start chasing our tail."



McCullum thrashed 42 in his opening game but was bowled for just four by Sydney Thunder speedster Pat Cummins on Wednesday night.



Chris Lynn (85 not out) stepped up to steer Brisbane home to a remarkable three- wicket victory at Spotless Stadium.



Cutting said it wouldn't be a problem backing up on Friday night against fifth- placed Hobart (1-1 record).



"We are still buzzing from that win," Cutting said.



"Chris Lynn paced himself beautifully, hopefully it is a sign of even bigger things to come."



Brisbane are the only team to have won their first two games.



Their blazing start has helped sell out the Gabba for their first home clash against Hobart.



It's the first time the Gabba has been sold out prior to match day and it's record BBL crowd of 33,783 - set in last season's clash with the Adelaide Strikers - is poised to be smashed.

