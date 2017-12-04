 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'There’s no need to panic' - Windies target Hamilton win after first Test embarrassment

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jason Holder is looking to pick his side up after the innings loss to the Black Caps.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:28
2
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


3
Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Time will tell' - Queensland warns Brad Thorn over Quade Cooper axe

00:27
4
Johnny Bairstow could only watch on in disbelief on day three in Adelaide.

Mitchell Starc takes caught-and-bowled blinder as England continue Ashes slide

00:20
5
Ngannou needed just over 100 seconds to find his opening - and he didn't disappoint.

Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

00:22
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from SealesWinslow which supplies feed to farmers.

00:38
Emma Beattie, 20, was last seen on Friday night with the search now narrowed to the Ashley River area.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.


01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


03:36
Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.

NZ First's push for work for the dole scheme causes tension in coalition government

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 