'There needs to be a precedent set' - Shane Watson says Ben Stokes shouldn't play Ashes

England cricketer Ben Stokes shouldn't be allowed to link up with his teammates in the ongoing Ashes series while under investigation for an alleged assault, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson says.

Stokes, 26, arrived in New Zealand yesterday, in order to visit family and friends in his hometown Christchurch, although speculation suggests that the controversial all-rounder could still be jetted in to aid England's struggling Ashes Test chances, having fallen to a heavy defeat to Australia in Brisbane.

He may also pad-up for Canterbury on Sunday.

The Kiwi-born star was left out of England's initial squad, under investigation for an alleged assault outside a Bristol nightclub earlier this year - something Watson says should rule him out of playing against Australia.

"I don't think he should be able to come and play," Watson told Nine.

"There needs to be a precedent set, even for his own benefit - to be able to learn from his mistakes and realise that there are consequences for your actions."

Watson also spoke about how Stokes' absence was hurting England, who lost the opening Test encounter with Australia by 10 wickets in Brisbane.

"There's no doubt that England are down on confidence, just because he's not in the team."

"Obviously the quality and caliber of player that he is, the impact that he has with both bat and ball, and also in the field - that's a huge loss for England."