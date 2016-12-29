'That's too good for McCullum!' – Former Black Caps skipper cleaned up by Aussie tearaway

Brendon McCullum had a moment to forget in the Brisbane Heat's clash with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

With the Heat chasing 158 to win, McCullum needed to get his side off to a good start.

When young Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins ran in during his first over, McCullum decided to get his dancing shoes on and take the attack to the opposition.

Cummins produced a gem of a delivery, too quick for McCullum and shattering the stumps behind the former Black Caps skipper, sending him on his way.