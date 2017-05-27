'That's the reality of the whole tournament' - Black Caps coach on daunting Champions Trophy schedule

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson has spoken about his side's fixture list for this year's Champions Trophy tournament, where New Zealand will face some of the best sides in the world in an attempt to regain the trophy they last won back in 2000.

New Zealand have been drawn in the tournament's Group A, alongside hosts England, rivals Australia and Bangladesh as ODI cricket's top eight sides meet to contest this year's Champions trophy.

Hesson however, wasn't too taken aback by the challenge ahead of his side.

"It's pretty much 10-12 days of full on, high intensity cricket," Hesson said.

"We're against three very good sides, two that will be very well fancied."

"Three tough games, looking forward to it."