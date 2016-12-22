'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

Monitoring the crowd while taking catches on the boundary is near impossible, but this security guard made it look easy.

After Joe Burns launched a powerfully struck hook shot in last night's Big Bash clash between the Heat and Strikers at Adelaide Oval, an unassuming security guard stole the show as he snared the catch without even moving from his chair.

The crowd erupted but the man in the red jacket barely cracked a smile - a thumbs up was as much as he was willing to give away as he rose to his feet to continue his duties.