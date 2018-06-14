 

Teen White Fern prodigy Amelia Kerr 'had no idea' she'd obliterated women's ODI record with unbeaten 232 - 'I can't believe it's happened'

White Ferns all-rounder Amelia Kerr was in the zone during her historic performance against Ireland this morning - so much so she didn't even know she'd broken multiple records until she came off the pitch.

The 17-year-old surpassed Australian Belinda Clark's 221 with her insane performance against Ireland.
The 17-year-old finished on 232 not out against Ireland in Dublin, scoring more than half of her team's total of 440-3.

Her innings, consisting of of 31 fours and two sixes off 145 deliveries, was enough to surpass Belinda Clark's 229 not-out scored back in 1997 to become to highest women's ODI score in history.

Kerr had no idea she had even done it.

Amelia Kerr’s score is the highest ever by a women in a one day international.
"Last ball, I hit a six and everyone was clapping but I had no clue what they were clapping about but I found at at the end when I walked off.

"It was just a crazy day - I can't believe it's happened."

In doing so, she also became the youngest cricketer to score a double-century in international cricket - a record previously held by former Pakistani great Javed Miandad in when he scored a double hundred at 19 years and 140 days in a Test against New Zealand in 1976.

At just 17, the Kiwi star smashed the record for the highest ever women’s ODI score against Ireland.
Kerr credited a relaxed mindset to helping her during her time at the crease.

"I wasn't really thinking too much so my mind was pretty clear.

"Just see the ball, hit the ball, really."

