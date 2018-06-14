Teen White Fern prodigy Amelia Kerr 'had no idea' she'd obliterated women's ODI record with unbeaten 232 - 'I can't believe it's happened'

White Ferns all-rounder Amelia Kerr was in the zone during her historic performance against Ireland this morning - so much so she didn't even know she'd broken multiple records until she came off the pitch.

The 17-year-old finished on 232 not out against Ireland in Dublin, scoring more than half of her team's total of 440-3.

Her innings, consisting of of 31 fours and two sixes off 145 deliveries, was enough to surpass Belinda Clark's 229 not-out scored back in 1997 to become to highest women's ODI score in history.

Kerr had no idea she had even done it.

"Last ball, I hit a six and everyone was clapping but I had no clue what they were clapping about but I found at at the end when I walked off.

"It was just a crazy day - I can't believe it's happened."

In doing so, she also became the youngest cricketer to score a double-century in international cricket - a record previously held by former Pakistani great Javed Miandad in when he scored a double hundred at 19 years and 140 days in a Test against New Zealand in 1976.

Kerr credited a relaxed mindset to helping her during her time at the crease.

"I wasn't really thinking too much so my mind was pretty clear.