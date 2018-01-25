Teammates laugh as Mitchell McClenaghan botches superb BBL caught-and-bowled celebrations with off target throw at wickets

Former Black Cap Mitchell McClenaghan quickly went from hero to zero in last night's BBL contest between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades after the celebration he opted to use after claiming a wicket went awry.

McClenaghan took one wicket in the Thunder's nine-run loss at the Manuka Oval in Canberra - a caught-and-bowled to dismiss former West Indies star Dwayne Bravo.

However, after taking the tricky floated ball off the top edge of Bravo's bat, McClenaghan tried to solidify the wicket by cleaning out the bails with an underarm throw as he ran past the stumps.

He missed.

As soon as the Kiwi realised his error he immediately dropped to his knees as his teammates swamped him to laugh at the botched celebration.