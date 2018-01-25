 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Teammates laugh as Mitchell McClenaghan botches superb BBL caught-and-bowled celebrations with off target throw at wickets

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Black Cap Mitchell McClenaghan quickly went from hero to zero in last night's BBL contest between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades after the celebration he opted to use after claiming a wicket went awry.

The former Black Cap was mobbed by laughter after dismissing Dwayne Bravo.
Source: SKY

McClenaghan took one wicket in the Thunder's nine-run loss at the Manuka Oval in Canberra - a caught-and-bowled to dismiss former West Indies star Dwayne Bravo.

However, after taking the tricky floated ball off the top edge of Bravo's bat, McClenaghan tried to solidify the wicket by cleaning out the bails with an underarm throw as he ran past the stumps.

He missed.

As soon as the Kiwi realised his error he immediately dropped to his knees as his teammates swamped him to laugh at the botched celebration.

The laughter soon ended though as the Renegades' defence later held on to claim the win, ending the Thunder's chances of making the BBL finals this year.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The former Black Cap was mobbed by laughter after dismissing Dwayne Bravo.

Teammates laugh as Mitchell McClenaghan botches superb BBL caught-and-bowled celebrations with off target throw at wickets


00:29
2
The stars are in Auckland shooting promos, but took the time to cool off with a cheeky dip.

'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

00:47
3
Over 70,000 tickets have been sold for the epic unification bout on April 1 (NZ time) in Cardiff.

'It's probably the highest pay day for a NZ athlete' - Parker v Joshua super fight close to sell-out

00:15
4
The Swiss master continues to amaze in Melbourne with a 7-6 6-3 6-4 win.

Roger Federer continues charge at Australian Open with straight sets quarter-final win over Tomas Berdych

00:32
5
NZ take on Pakistan in Auckland on Thursday for their second T20 match.

Black Caps eyeing another dominant performance over Pakistan in second T20

00:26
The star spins like a disco ball and will circle the earth every 90 minutes.

'A star for humanity' revealed as the secret object launched into space on Rocket Lab's rocket

The Humanity Star will orbit Earth for about nine months and Rocket Lab says everyone on Earth will have the opportunity to see it.


00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 