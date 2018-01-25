 

Teammates laugh as Mitchell McClenaghan botches superb BBL caught-and-bowled celebration with off target throw at stumps

Former Black Cap Mitchell McClenaghan quickly went from hero to zero in last night's BBL contest between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades after the celebration he opted to use after claiming a wicket went awry.

The former Black Cap was mobbed by laughter after dismissing Dwayne Bravo.
McClenaghan took one wicket in the Thunder's nine-run loss at the Manuka Oval in Canberra - a caught-and-bowled to dismiss former West Indies star Dwayne Bravo.

However, after taking the tricky floated ball off the top edge of Bravo's bat, McClenaghan tried to solidify the wicket by cleaning out the bails with an underarm throw as he ran past the stumps.

He missed.

As soon as the Kiwi realised his error he immediately dropped to his knees as his teammates swamped him to laugh at the botched celebration.

The laughter soon ended though as the Renegades' defence later held on to claim the win, ending the Thunder's chances of making the BBL finals this year.

The former Black Cap was mobbed by laughter after dismissing Dwayne Bravo.

