Team Cricket snatch last-gasp victory, secure Black Clash revenge against Team Rugby

Team Cricket claimed a thrilling last-ball victory over Team Rugby in the second edition of the Black Clash T20, taking a two-run win at McLean Park.

After batting first and limping to 117/5 from their 20 overs, Team Cricket defied a classy half-century from Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, and a big hitting barrage from Jordie Barrett.

Needing to hit three from the final ball, Jayawardene could only find Australian TV and radio personality in the deep, seeing Team Rugby fall short by two runs.

Scores:

Team Rugby 115/6 after 20 overs : Mahela Jayawardene 50, Jason Spice 3*

Team Cricket 117/5 after 20 overs: Mathew Sinclair 60*, Chris Harris 27*

So far:

