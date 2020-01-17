TODAY |

Team Cricket snatch last-gasp victory, secure Black Clash revenge against Team Rugby

Source:  1 NEWS

Team Cricket claimed a thrilling last-ball victory over Team Rugby in the second edition of the Black Clash T20, taking a two-run win at McLean Park.

The former Black Caps held on for a two-run victory at McLean Park. Source: 1 NEWS

After batting first and limping to 117/5 from their 20 overs, Team Cricket defied a classy half-century from Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, and a big hitting barrage from Jordie Barrett.

Needing to hit three from the final ball, Jayawardene could only find Australian TV and radio personality in the deep, seeing Team Rugby fall short by two runs.

Scores:

Team Rugby 115/6 after 20 overs : Mahela Jayawardene 50, Jason Spice 3*

Team Cricket 117/5 after 20 overs: Mathew Sinclair 60*, Chris Harris 27*

So far:

Jordie Barrett strikes in the first over

The All Black destroyed the ex-Black Caps captain’s stumps in the first over in Napier. Source: 1 NEWS

Murali cleans up Elliott

The Sri Lankan legend added another wicket to his record tally. Source: 1 NEWS

Richie McCaw robbed

The All Blacks legend should have had Nathan Astle out in his first over. Source: 1 NEWS

Beauden Barrett takes on Kyle Mills

The All Blacks first-five got the better of the former Black Cap in Napier. Source: 1 NEWS

Andy Lee steals the show

Team Cricket's wild card pulled off a stunner to remove Jordie Barrett in Napier. Source: 1 NEWS

