Taylor's ton, Black Caps' bowling edge Proteas in Second ODI thriller

New Zealand have levelled their one-day international cricket series against South Africa with a nailbiting six-run win in the second match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch this afternoon.

Ross Taylor sealed his 17th ODI century off the very last ball of the Black Caps' innings against the Proteas.
The Black Caps had batted within themselves to reach 289-4 after losing the toss, and the Proteas initially looked comfortable in their run chase.

But they lost wickets regularly, so that although the run rate was ticking over nicely, the pressure came early on the middle and lower order.

The Kiwis looked to have done enough with a run of late wickets which left South Africa reeling at 217-8 with eight overs remaining.

But a valiant 61-run ninth-wicket stand between Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo nearly stole the win with a late display of power hitting.

The Black Caps batsman passed Nathan Astle for most ODI tons by a Black Cap after launching one last delivery to the boundary ropes against South Africa.
Trent Boult, who finished with 3-63 off 10 overs, rescued the match for the Black Caps with his final over.

His full toss crashed into Pretorius's off stump with the last ball of the 49th over, dismissing the 27-year-old right-hander for 50 off 27 balls and leaving South Africa needing 15 off the final six balls.

Phehlukwayo couldn't repeat his heroics of Hamilton three days ago, when his quick-fire 29 helped guide South Africa to a four-wicket win.

Tim Southee delivered four dot balls, and although Phehlukwayo managed two boundaries to finish the innings, the win was always out of reach.

The collapse proved to be vital as the Black Caps snuck away with the second ODI with a winning margin of just six runs.
The loss brought to an end a 12-match winning streak for the Proteas, who hadn't lost an ODI since June last year.

Taylor had earlier led the way for the Black Caps with an unbeaten 102-run knock.

In the process, the 32-year-old right-hander notched up 6000 ODI runs for New Zealand, the fourth Kiwi to reach that milestone behind Stephen Fleming, Nathan Astle and Brendon McCullum.

Taylor stroked a four off the last ball of the innings to reach his 17th ODI century, putting the perfect finishing touch to a 123-run partnership with Jimmy Neesham.

He also figured in a crucial 104-run partnership with skipper Kane Williamson after the Black Caps were left teetering on 53-2 after 13 overs.

Williamson departed for 69 off 75 balls midway through the 31st over, and Neil Broom lasted only eight balls for his two runs, bringing Neesham to the wicket with the score on 166-4.

Neesham kept the run rate ticking over, notching up his third ODI half-century for New Zealand in a 57-ball 71 which included six boundaries.

The third ODI is at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

