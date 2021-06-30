Taylor reflects on iconic photo with Williamson after WTC triumph

With the World Test Championship won, Ross Taylor began making his way back to the pavilion, enjoying the embrace of grinning longtime teammate Kane Williamson.

The moment was captured in a photo that has since gone viral, with some NZ fans even arguing it should be immortalised as a trophy or statue at the Basin Reserve.

Fans and commentators alike couldn't help but acknowledge how fitting it was that two of New Zealand's best batsmen in history were at the crease for the historic moment.

For Taylor, it's a priceless moment in a long career.

"I've seen the photo a lot and a lot of people have sent it to me," Taylor told media from his room in managed isolation today.

"The photo of Kane and I coming off probably speaks louder than words - the photo says it all, I think.

"Obviously we were very happy with what we had achieved but also there was a little bit of relief in there too that we were finally able to get one across the line."

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor of New Zealand celebrate victory as they walk off on the Reserve Day of the ICC World Test Championship Final. Source: Getty

Taylor scored the winning runs for the Black Caps at Southampton last week to secure the eight-wicket win over India.

Despite the composed look both he and Williamson had throughout the final chase, Taylor admitted there was a cheeky interaction with his captain that helped him put the final nail in the coffin.

"The ball before, he gave me a stare of hurry up and finish this so I don't have to, so it was nice to hit the boundary and celebrate."

Taylor was full of praise for Williamson.

"Walking off with him and the discussions afterwards are something I'll never forget," Taylor said.

As for the moment being immortalised in a statue outside the Basin Reserve, Taylor felt he could speak on behalf of Williamson after spending so much time together over the years.