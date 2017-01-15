 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Sydney Thunder's Fawad Ahmed puts Sixers in a Big Bash spin

share

Source:

AAP

He's almost become the forgotten spinner of Australian cricket, but Fawad Ahmed has made sure the Sydney Sixers won't forget him in a hurry.

Leggie Ahmed bowled a magical spell to set up Thunder's eight wicket win over their local Big Bash rivals in front of 39,756 spectators, the biggest crowd for a domestic cricket game at the SCG.

The spin bowler picked up four wickets, helping his side to an eight wicket Big Bash win.
Source: SKY

Pakistan-born Ahmed hasn't added to the three ODIs and two T20 internationals in Britain in 2013, but is becoming an increasingly influential part of the Thunder's late season BBL charge.

Recognising the need to boost their tournament run rate, Thunder made light work of an easy target, winning with 10 overs to spare.

Openers Kurtis Patterson (38 not out off 26 balls) and James Vince (28 off 18) blasted 54 off the first 5.1 overs.

English import Vince and skipper Shane Watson (four off three) were both dismissed by Sean Abbott in the sixth over.

But Patterson and Ben Rohrer (26 off 13) hurried the visitors to a thumping victory.

The only major delay to Thunder's chase came at the end of the eighth over when two streakers cheered up the home supporters and held up the game.

The interlopers arguably displayed the best moves of the night, even ahead of the dab wicket-taking celebrations of Thunder import Carlos Brathwaite, as they had numerous security guards driving around.

The Sixers were reasonably placed in their innings at 53-2 in the ninth over, when Ahmed triggered a collapse of 6-15.

He induced key middle-order hitters Nic Maddinson and Moises Henriques to spoon catches off miss-hit strokes from successive balls.

Ahmed bowled new Sixers import Colin Munro in his next over and dismissed Sean Abbott in his last.

Another Thunder import, West Indian Brathwaite (3-21) also got amongst the Sixers, with veteran Brad Haddin among his victims, while Chris Green and Shane Watson both only conceded four an over from their spells.

Opener Daniel Hughes top scored for the Sixers with 20 and Ben Dwarshuis finished 19 not out, but the team managed just six fours and a six.

Thunder move up to fifth on the BBL ladder as a result of the big win. The Sixers are third.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:32
1
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

2
Blues coach Tana Umaga

'We all need to adapt' - Tana Umaga backs rugby's new tackling laws

00:21
3
Guildford came up with a brilliant winger's finish to give his side the upper hand at the national sevens tournament.

Watch: Former All Black Zac Guildford scores clever try against Hawke's Bay

00:24
4
Jose Mourinho was taken aback when someone's phone went off during his press conference, but still took the call.

Watch: Hilarious moment Manchester United manager answers a reporter's phone

00:29
5
The New Zealand batsmen steered their side towards safety against Bangladesh in Wellington.

As it happened: Tom Latham century defies Bangladesh in Wellington

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ