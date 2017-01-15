Sydney Thunder's Fawad Ahmed puts Sixers in a Big Bash spin

He's almost become the forgotten spinner of Australian cricket, but Fawad Ahmed has made sure the Sydney Sixers won't forget him in a hurry.

Leggie Ahmed bowled a magical spell to set up Thunder's eight wicket win over their local Big Bash rivals in front of 39,756 spectators, the biggest crowd for a domestic cricket game at the SCG.

Pakistan-born Ahmed hasn't added to the three ODIs and two T20 internationals in Britain in 2013, but is becoming an increasingly influential part of the Thunder's late season BBL charge.

Recognising the need to boost their tournament run rate, Thunder made light work of an easy target, winning with 10 overs to spare.

Openers Kurtis Patterson (38 not out off 26 balls) and James Vince (28 off 18) blasted 54 off the first 5.1 overs.

English import Vince and skipper Shane Watson (four off three) were both dismissed by Sean Abbott in the sixth over.

But Patterson and Ben Rohrer (26 off 13) hurried the visitors to a thumping victory.

The only major delay to Thunder's chase came at the end of the eighth over when two streakers cheered up the home supporters and held up the game.

The interlopers arguably displayed the best moves of the night, even ahead of the dab wicket-taking celebrations of Thunder import Carlos Brathwaite, as they had numerous security guards driving around.

The Sixers were reasonably placed in their innings at 53-2 in the ninth over, when Ahmed triggered a collapse of 6-15.

He induced key middle-order hitters Nic Maddinson and Moises Henriques to spoon catches off miss-hit strokes from successive balls.

Ahmed bowled new Sixers import Colin Munro in his next over and dismissed Sean Abbott in his last.

Another Thunder import, West Indian Brathwaite (3-21) also got amongst the Sixers, with veteran Brad Haddin among his victims, while Chris Green and Shane Watson both only conceded four an over from their spells.

Opener Daniel Hughes top scored for the Sixers with 20 and Ben Dwarshuis finished 19 not out, but the team managed just six fours and a six.