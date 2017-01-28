 

Sydney Sixers captain still haunted by past Big Bash demons

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques is out to bury the demons of two years ago when he leads his side in Saturday's BBL final against the Perth Scorchers at the WACA.

Henriques admits he is still haunted by his final-ball blunder that cost his side the chance of victory in the final against Perth in BBL 04.

Moises Henriques of the Sixers plays a shot during the Big Bash semi final between The Brisbane Heat and The Sydney Sixers at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia. Wednesday 25 January 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Moises Henriques of the Sixers plays a shot during the Big Bash semi-final between the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Sixers at the Gabba.

Source: Photosport

In that match, the Scorchers appeared destined for victory when they needed just one run off the final three balls, with six wickets still in hand.

But two Brett Lee wickets in the space of two balls suddenly set up the potential for the final to be decided by a super over.

The Sixers needed either a dot ball or a wicket with the final ball.

But the Scorchers were crowned champions when Henriques fumbled a run out chance while standing at the stumps on the final delivery, allowing Yasir Arafat to scramble through for the match-winning single.

"I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought about it a few times since," Henriques said.

"But I also felt I contributed throughout that game in different ways.

"I didn't do my part on that last ball.

"But if I hadn't have done what I'd done in the previous 240 balls, then we probably wouldn't have been in that position."

Henriques scored 77 off 57 balls in that match as the Sixers posted 5-147.

The 29-year-old has a history of producing big knocks in the finals.

When the Sixers beat Perth in the BBL 01 final, Henriques scored 70 off 41 balls.

A top of 38 degrees is forecast for Saturday's final.

The Scorchers are weighing up whether to recall paceman Jason Behrendorff, who has recovered from a broken leg but hasn't played since November.

Cameron Bancroft and Hilton Cartwright are vying for selection to replace Shaun Marsh (international duties).

