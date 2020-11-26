Suzie Bates, Kane Williamson up for cricketer of the decade awards

Australia star Steve Smith is among seven men on a shortlist for the ICC male cricketer of the decade award.

Source: 1 NEWS

Smith is in contention for the Sir Garfield Sobers Award along withIndia pair Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli, England captain Joe Root, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, AB De Villiers of South Africa and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.

In the women's category, Smith's compatriots Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry are nominated.

Australia captain Lanning and star allrounder Perry are among six contenders for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award.

The other players are England's Sarah Taylor, New Zealand's Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies and India's Mithali Raj.

A fan vote, which runs from November 25 until December 16, will make up 10 per of the voting, with votes from an expert panel contributing 90 per cent.

Smith is also up for Test cricketer of the decade while Aussie left-armer Mitchell Starc is in the running for the ODI prize and Aaron Finch for the T20 gong.

Lanning and Perry are also in the running for the ODI award with Alyssa Healy joining them to be shortlisted for the 20-over format.

The awards recognise the best overall performers across all formats of international cricket between January 1, 2011 and October 7, 2020.