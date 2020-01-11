Suzie Bates dives for stunning one-handed catch in Otago's Super Smash win over Central

Suzie Bates' superb diving catch was the cherry on top of an impressive performance from the Otago Sparks, booking a spot in this year's Super Smash elimination semi with their seven-wicket over the Central Hinds this afternoon.

The former White Ferns captain helped dismiss Natalie Dodd for the third wicket of Central's innings after she dove on the run for a one-handed catch at midwicket.

That saw Central reduced to 49/3 from just under 11 overs as Otago's bowling attack continued to put pressure on at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin this afternoon.

Central eventually finished 104/6 - a target Otago chased down with just under three overs to spare, thanks largely to the half-century of Millie Cowan, who finished the game unbeaten on 55 runs off 51 balls.

She was helped along by Amanda-Jade Wellington, who added 37 runs.