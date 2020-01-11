TODAY |

Suzie Bates dives for stunning one-handed catch in Otago's Super Smash win over Central

Source:  1 NEWS

Suzie Bates' superb diving catch was the cherry on top of an impressive performance from the Otago Sparks, booking a spot in this year's Super Smash elimination semi with their seven-wicket over the Central Hinds this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bates' catch helped the Sparks suppress the Hinds' total in their seven wicket win. Source: SKY

The former White Ferns captain helped dismiss Natalie Dodd for the third wicket of Central's innings after she dove on the run for a one-handed catch at midwicket.

That saw Central reduced to 49/3 from just under 11 overs as Otago's bowling attack continued to put pressure on at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin this afternoon.

Central eventually finished 104/6 - a target Otago chased down with just under three overs to spare, thanks largely to the half-century of Millie Cowan, who finished the game unbeaten on 55 runs off 51 balls.

She was helped along by Amanda-Jade Wellington, who added 37 runs.

The win means the Sparks have qualified for Thursday's elimination semi-final against the Auckland Hearts at Eden Park, with the winner moving on to face the Wellington Blaze in the final.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
Two-year-old left with permanent brain damage after tragic baseball accident
2
'I am not touching that' – Serena Williams dodges question about friends Harry and Meghan
3
Stevens Adams, Westbrook in warm embrace after Paul’s genius ‘nutmeg’ in OKC win
4
Rule change leads to crazy catch in Brisbane's Big Bash win over Hobart
5
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen used their wedding day to raise money for bushfire victims
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15

Canterbury seamer takes stunning caught and bowled to seal T20 hat-trick
00:27

Rule change leads to crazy catch in Brisbane's Big Bash win over Hobart

Shane Warne's bushfire fundraising auction raises over $500,000

Glenn Phillips to 'do whatever I can' to stay in Black Caps after Test debut