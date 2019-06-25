TODAY |

Suspension threat looms over Black Caps captain Kane Williamson at Cricket World Cup after over rate fine

The Black Caps will have to be on high alert in their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan, with the threat of suspension hanging over captain Kane Williamson.

The New Zealand skipper was fined for a slow over rate in the thriller against the Windies.

If the same happens again in Birmingham tomorrow he could miss the match against Australia.

Coach Gary Stead admitted today that New Zealand's over rate will be discussed as part of preparing for Pakistan.

"We will be talking about that, it’s certainly something we don’t want, our record has been really good."

Stead blamed the atmosphere at Old Trafford for his team’s slow over rate.

"If I think clearly about it I think the moment the other night was something that probably got to everyone, I think it was so noisy and the atmosphere was so good that it was really, really hard and difficult to hear," Stead said.

"So I think when you get in those pressure moments sometimes you need to take a little bit of extra time to be clear on it but West Indies were slow as well."

New Zealand will have to be on high alert about the captain's slow over rate when they play play Pakistan, coach Gary Stead says.
