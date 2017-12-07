 

Suspended Aussie Steve Smith to play in Caribbean Premier League

AAP
Suspended Australian Test batsman Steve Smith has continued to be a T20 player- for-hire, announcing that he'll turn out for the Barbados Tridents in this year's Carribean Premier League.

It comes after he turned out for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada league last month.

Smith is currently serving a 12-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal which rocked the game in March and also led to suspensions for David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

But the ban does not apply to overseas T20 tournaments and Smith is taking advantage of that to keep himself match-fit.

Smith comes into the Tridents squad to replace Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh, who is no longer available for the tournament.

"In Steve Smith we have a truly world-class replacement who can help to bring power to our batting lineup," said coach Robin Singh.

"As a man who has played cricket at the highest level all over the world we are very confident that Smith will be a big success with the Tridents."

Smith will get his first taste of the competition when the Tridents get their season underway with an away trip to the Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 12.

Steve Smith (Australia) - Photo SMPIMAGES.COM / newscorpaustralia.com - Action from the 1st Test of the 2017 / 2018 Magellan Ashes Cricket series between Australia v England played at the Gabba, Brisbane Australia.
Australian cricket captain Steve Smith. Source: Photosport
