'The support is up, hopefully it continues' - Black Caps eyeing another dominant performance over Pakistan

NZ take on Pakistan in Auckland on Thursday for their second T20 match.
Black Caps

00:29
1
The stars are in Auckland shooting promos, but took the time to cool off with a cheeky dip.

'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

00:30
2
The Thunder came from behind to edge Brooklyn 109-108 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma.

Steven Adams hustles to get off great buzzer beater as Westbrook magic leads OKC Thunder to comeback win over Nets

00:30
3
The Kiwi centre currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game averaging five per match.

Video: 'Great manners' - fatherly Steven Adams signs autographs for polite young Thunder fans ahead of Nets showdown

01:13
4
Colin Munro said the Black Caps will keep it simple as they prepare for their second T20 match against Pakistan.

'We always try to bring massive intensity with the ball' - Black Caps composed as victories pile up

5
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 11: Jason Taumalolo of Tonga on the charge during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup match between the New Zealand Kiwis and Tonga at Waikato Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

Tonga name national league competition after Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo

00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.

02:01
It is the first time in a decade a Labour government has been welcomed to the grounds.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes Jacinda Ardern, political leaders to Ratana

Politicans across the House are at the small town near Whanganui to celebrate the Ratana Movement and kick off the political year.


 
