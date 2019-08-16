Stunning Cameron Bancroft catch highlights Australia's day as second Ashes Test begins

Cameron Bancroft claimed a stunning catch, survived 13 overs and now has a chance to bat Australia into a position of dominance on day three of the second Ashes Test.



Bancroft will resume on five after guiding his team to 1-30 at stumps on day two at Lord's, where England were rolled for 258.



Bancroft's bat-pad reflexes and resolute batting, tested out by debutant Jofra Archer and an on-song Stuart Broad under lights, helped the visitors take the early honours in the contest.



Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon snagged three wickets each in London, where Tim Paine opted to bowl on Thursday after the opening day was washed out without a ball being bowled.



Forecast rain in the coming days could stall Australia's bid for a 2-0 series lead at the home of cricket, likewise a day-three collapse.



But they currently trail by 228 runs after Bancroft and Usman Khawaja, unbeaten on 11, dug in.



Broad, who has now dismissed David Warner in all three attempts this series, could easily have taken a couple more wickets during an impressive opening spell.



"It was an outstanding day for Cameron," Lyon said.



"That's one of the hardest times you'll have to bat ... 40 minutes against a world-class bowling attack at Lord's, at 6.30 at night.



"It's not a nice job ... he showed a lot of character and a lot of grit."



Rory Burns top-scored for England with 53.



Burns' dismissal was celebrated with glee, because Bancroft created something from nothing at short leg but also the fact the opener was dropped on 16 and 47.



Bancroft, recently described by Steve Waugh as the greatest bat-pad fielder he'd ever seen, dived to the left and the ball somehow stuck in his outstretched hand after initially popping out.



"That catch was pretty special," Lyon said.



"He's told me that he wants to catch a full-blooded sweep shot.



"That's absolutely nuts but it's hats off to him that he does the work and gets the rewards."



Burns lingered at the crease and wanted the third umpire to review the catch, overcome with disbelief as much as doubt.



A "disappointed" Burns described the match as nicely poised.



"It's tight, isn't it? It's a competitive total, we'd obviously have liked more runs ... the seamers kept everyone interested all day," he said.



Lyon trapped Ben Stokes lbw, clean bowled Broad then had Jonny Bairstow caught in the deep to bring his career tally to 355 Test wickets, equal with Dennis Lillee.



Paine wasted both reviews and was responsible for one of three catches that Australia put down.



The skipper was also frustrated by a 72-run stand from Bairstow and Chris Woakes, which started when England were 6-138 and ended with a bouncer barrage from Cummins.

