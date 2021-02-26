Strong White Ferns squad named to face Australia

Following successful starts to their international careers, Brooke Halliday and Fran Jonas are set to face Australia for the first time, while Lea Tahuhu returns from injury.



Halliday scored back-to-back 50s in her first two ODI appearances and has been rewarded with selection in both the T20 and ODI squads, while Jonas has been named for the T20 series and Tahuhu the one-dayers.



The White Ferns are set to take on the number one ranked Australian side in three T20s, which are all double-headers played alongside the Black Caps, starting at Seddon Park on Sunday.



The season then concludes with three ODIs at Bay Oval in Tauranga, where the coveted Rose Bowl is up for grabs.



White Ferns coach Bob Carter said the tour represented a great opportunity.



“We’re up for the challenge against Australia,” he said.



“To be the best, you have to beat the best and we know we’re going to have to be at the very top of our game.”



Carter said both Halliday and Jonas deserved to be retained for Australia.



“Brooke and Fran have come in and impressed everyone,” he said.



“Brooke’s performances first-up against England showed she’s got what it takes and we’re excited to give her more opportunities at this level.



“Fran has fitted in extremely well and shown a real willingness to learn and grow as a cricketer - her youthful exuberance is infectious.”



Canterbury speedster Lea Tahuhu has recovered from her hamstring strain but wasn’t considered for the T20s, with the selectors opting to see her play fresh in the ODI format.



White Ferns captain Sophie Devine is set to play her 100th T20, but before that will join the Black Caps in camp this week to observe how they go about their business.



“It’s a great opportunity to see how the Black Caps inner sanctum go about their work,” said Devine.



“As a team they’ve managed a sustained period of success, so any little insights I can glean and take back to the White Ferns camp will be invaluable.”



“I’ve also done short stints with the Silver Ferns and Black Ferns over the past few months with an eye to developing our own team environment,” she said.



"The chance to connect with other elite female athletes is important for our own learning and growth. Both the Silver Ferns and Black Ferns are world champions in their respective codes, so to experience those team environments has been great.



Sunday’s double-header will also be the first time the White Ferns feature on TVNZ1, in the prime-time slot of 7:10pm.



Skipper Devine is excited at the prospect of the prime-time billing and has expressed a deep desire for improvement on the park.



“We are motivated and keen to put on a good show for our fans,” she said.



“To be playing on free-to-air TV on a Sunday night is a big step forward for the women’s game. We know thousands of new fans will see us play for the very first time.”