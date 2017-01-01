 

Strikers collapse hands Sixers Big Bash win after Abbott's five wickets

The Adelaide Strikers have broken their winless streak and finished 2016 with a bang after thumping the Sydney Sixers by 48 runs in New Year's Eve clash at Adelaide Oval.

A career best from Sean Abbott wasn’t enough as the Adelaide Strikers claimed a 48-run win over the Sydney Sixers in Adelaide.
Source: SKY

With openers Jason Roy and Daniel Hughes starting promisingly, the visitors looked in control in their pursuit of the Strikers' 9-152 before a collapse left the Sixers' reply in tatters, eventually being skittled for 104.

The Sixers lost five wickets in as many overs to leave the home crowd of 45,471 celebrating into the night.

Only Englishman Sam Billings offered any resistance, scoring 40 as Billy Stanlake mopped up the tail and recalled paceman Ben Laughlin was miserly in the middle.

Travis Head had axed Test batsman Nic Maddinson caught by Jake Weatherald at backward point, Stanlake's bouncer forced Brad Haddin to step on his stumps and Sydney skipper

Moises Henriques hammered a long hop from leg-spinner Liam O'Connor straight to Kieron Pollard on the rope.

At 7-64, the Sixers needed the type of miracle Head conjured a year ago in the corresponding match and Billings briefly looked the man to do it.

But when he rifled a return catch to countryman Chris Jordan, Sydney was done.

Earlier, Sean Abbott's career-best haul of 5-16, the second-best bowling figures in BBL history, sparked a Strikers collapse after Henriques won the toss and sent the home side in.

Abbott was the chief destroyer for Sydney as the Sixers restricted the Strikers to what appeared a below-par 9-152.

The home side was flying at almost 10 an over before Abbott was introduced in the 10th over and removed Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge and Head in quick succession.

Kieron Pollard recaptured some of his old form and gave the scorecard some respectability with a quickfire 29, including two massive sixes.

