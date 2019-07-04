TODAY |

Streaker the highlight as media savage Black Caps' display against England

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup

A pitch invading streaker was dubbed to be the most exciting part of the day's play in Durham, as the Black Caps slumped to a 119-run defeat to England in the Cricket World Cup.

As England booked their World Cup semi-final spot for the first time since 1992, the Black Caps' woeful performance has left critics shaking their heads, the one-time tournament leaders now lucky to scrape into the final four.

Cricket's global media have been quick to jump on the Black Caps' backs, hitting out at New Zealand's approach to their run chase.

"Apart from [Tom] Latham only an obstinate streaker delayed the [England] stroll to the semis," said the Guardian's Vic Marks.

The Daily Mail's Paul Newman didn't hold back in his assessment of New Zealand's performance, saying that Williamson's team are "a shadow of Brendon McCullum's aggressive 50-over pioneers" and New Zealand "will now crawl into the semifinals at the expense of an unfortunate Pakistan barring a mathematical miracle".

The Black Caps' top order woes were also criticised by ESPN's Sidharth Monga, who says:

"Between them, the New Zealand openers have scored 299 runs in 16 innings, 131 of those scored in one chase of 137."

"They have four golden ducks between them. The median opening partnership has been 12. Kane Williamson has come out to bat in the first over on three occasions and once each in the second, third, sixth and ninth overs.

"Now we can't even lament Williamson doesn't get the same opportunity as the other three great batsmen of this era."

The Black Caps will now have a break after finishing their pool play campaign, likely to face Australia in the first semi-final on June 11 in Manchester.

A streaker is tackled at New Zealand's Cricket World Cup clash with England
A streaker is tackled at New Zealand's Cricket World Cup clash with England Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
2
New Zealand need other results going their way after falling to England in Durham.
Black Caps crash to defeat in final World Cup pool match, semi-final fate in Pakistan's hands
3
Kane Williamson
'We haven't played our best' - Kane Williamson insists Black Caps can recover from horror World Cup slump
4
It may have the first squad announcement of the year but the All Black coach was in mid-season form with the jokes.
Steve Hansen delivers cheeky slap down to journalist - 'There’s a reason for that'
5
New Zealand's David Havili, left, is tackled by Australia's Tevita Kuridrani during the 3rd Bledisloe Cup rugby test match, Australia v All Blacks, Suncorp stadium, Brisbane, Australia, 21 October 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard/ www.photosport.nz
'We can't take everybody' - All Blacks selector defends David Havili omission
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:42
Eoin Morgan supported the Black Caps' captain ahead of tonight's clash in Durham.

England skipper goes in to bat for under-fire Kane Williamson
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson walks from the field with team mate Ross Taylor

'I love playing under him' - Ross Taylor defends Kane Williamson's captaincy
Bangladesh are out after falling 28 runs short of India’s total of 314.

India eliminate Bangladesh with 28-run World Cup win
01:22
New Zealand may open the bowling with spin in a bid to knock over Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow early.

Black Caps could go back to the future with tactics for key World Cup clash against England