Streaker the highlight as media savage Black Caps' display against England

A pitch invading streaker was dubbed to be the most exciting part of the day's play in Durham, as the Black Caps slumped to a 119-run defeat to England in the Cricket World Cup.

As England booked their World Cup semi-final spot for the first time since 1992, the Black Caps' woeful performance has left critics shaking their heads, the one-time tournament leaders now lucky to scrape into the final four.

Cricket's global media have been quick to jump on the Black Caps' backs, hitting out at New Zealand's approach to their run chase.

"Apart from [Tom] Latham only an obstinate streaker delayed the [England] stroll to the semis," said the Guardian's Vic Marks.

The Daily Mail's Paul Newman didn't hold back in his assessment of New Zealand's performance, saying that Williamson's team are "a shadow of Brendon McCullum's aggressive 50-over pioneers" and New Zealand "will now crawl into the semifinals at the expense of an unfortunate Pakistan barring a mathematical miracle".

The Black Caps' top order woes were also criticised by ESPN's Sidharth Monga, who says:

"Between them, the New Zealand openers have scored 299 runs in 16 innings, 131 of those scored in one chase of 137."

"They have four golden ducks between them. The median opening partnership has been 12. Kane Williamson has come out to bat in the first over on three occasions and once each in the second, third, sixth and ninth overs.

"Now we can't even lament Williamson doesn't get the same opportunity as the other three great batsmen of this era."