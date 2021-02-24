Strangely mesmerising drill shows why - and how - English keeper is widely regarded as world's best

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes is regarded by many as the best gloveman in the world and he showed both how and why with a mesmerising drill in the lead-up to the third Test against India starting today.

Foakes top scored with 42 in the first innings of England’s 317-run defeat in the second Test last week and showed some brilliant glovework with five dismissals.

The 28-year-old was particularly brilliant standing up to the stumps in spin-friendly conditions, pulling off some brilliant stumpings that earned praise from great Australian gloveman Adam Gilchrist.

Video from England cricket showed Foakes crouched behind a solitary stump facing a net as two coaches behind him fired balls at the net in quick succession.

The 28-year-old shows off his lightning fast reflexes and sensationally quick hands to take all eight balls cleanly before replicating whipping off the bails.