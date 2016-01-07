 

'I still want to be an all-rounder' - Corey Anderson not giving up on bowling

Corey Anderson is keen to remain an all round option for the Black Caps despite only been picked as a specialist batsman for their 20/20 series with Bangladesh starting in Napier next week.

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 13: Corey Anderson of New Zealand bats during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Seddon Park on March 13, 2015 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

New Zealand's Corey Anderson.

Source: Getty

Anderson has not bowled in the domestic competition for the Knights since re- aggravating his back injury last month but believes he's not done with the ball despite the latest setback.

"I still want to be an all-rounder as it adds value to the Black Caps and balance to the side, so hopefully I don't have to spend too much more time on the sidelines with the ball.

"It's week by week at the moment but all being well I can bowl at some point for Northern Districts during their one day campaign," Anderson said.

The left-hander has been playing well for the Knights, averaging more than 32 runs per innings with the bat during the domestic competition and is keen to repay the faith shown in him by selectors.

"20/20 is a strength of mine with the batting and it's nice that I have been looked at and considered for that middle order position," he said.

"I'm just focused on trying to wrap my head around the role I have to play and the runs I have to score."

Anderson won't be underestimating Bangladesh either despite the Tigers being hammered by 77 runs by the Black Caps in the first one-day international in Christchurch.

"We have been caught out as well when we go overseas and the first game you end up chasing your tail a little bit."

