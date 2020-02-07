Still got it: Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting whet appetite for bushfire charity game in net session

Cricket Australia's bushfire relief match has been rescheduled for Sunday at Melbourne's Junction Oval, but the last-minute shift means Shane Warne and Michael Clarke won't take part.

The charity game was slated to be played between teams captained by greats Warne and Ricky Ponting as a curtain-raiser for Saturday's BBL final at the SCG.

Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will now serve as skippers, while West Indies legend Courtney Walsh will play rather than coach, after CA had opted to relocate the game because 30-55mm of rain is forecast on Saturday for Sydney.

Despite the high-profile withdrawals, the game still has huge drawcards including West Indian great Brian Lara, who looked almost like he’d never retired in footage of a net posted to Twitter by Ponting.

Ponting himself also looked in good form in footage from the same training session.

Warne, Clarke, Mike Hussey, Grace Harris and NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler are all late scratchings from the all-star contest because they have other commitments on Sunday.

CA, having mulled over several contingency measures and working the phones furiously over the past 24 hours, confirmed its new arrangements late on Thursday afternoon.

The charity game will start at 3:15pm on Sunday, while the women's Twenty20 between Australia and England at the same venue has been shifted back to an 11:40am start.

"It's been a whirlwind 24 hours," CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said.

"Thanks to Shane for his incredible fundraising efforts and contribution to the planning of this event.

"A huge thanks also to everyone that put their hand up for Saturday's game, who can't be there on Sunday, and for those who continue support behind the scenes.

"We have moved the Bushfire Bash from the SCG because we want to provide every opportunity for the BBL09 final to be played ... we have no doubt that the SCG pitch and outfield will be in great condition for the final."

Moving the much-anticipated match created several logistical hurdles.

There remains the prospect of rain in Melbourne on Sunday, but not nearly as much as that forecast for Sydney.

The MCG will be vacant and boasts a far bigger capacity than Junction's 7000 but setting up separate broadcast arrangements at both venues on short notice proved infeasible.

The most-obvious challenge was that the charity game features several commentators from both Fox Sports and the Seven Network, with Warne and Ponting headlining not only the original bushfire-relief XIs but their respective network's BBL coverage.