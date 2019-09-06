Steve Smith's extraordinary Ashes form continues with double century

Australia declared on 497-8 on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes test against England today after Steve Smith scored a double century for the third time in his career to continue his extraordinary form this series.

England will have to bat for around 45 minutes before stumps, with a draw now the best the team can realistically hope for.

Smith hit 211 off 319 balls in an innings containing 24 fours and two sixes. He has got 589 runs in four innings this series, at an average of 147.25.

Tim Paine (58) and Mitchell Starc (54 not out) also struck half-centuries.