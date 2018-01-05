 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Steve Smith on track to beat record held by legend Don Bradman in final Ashes Test

share

Source:

AAP

Steve Smith stands to break an 88-year Don Bradman Ashes record if he adds another 48 to his overnight score on Saturday morning in the fifth Test against England.

The Aussie skipper held on to a blinder of a catch as the tourists were rolled for 346 in Sydney.
Source: SKY

Smith went to stumps on day two at the SCG at 44 not out, seemingly untroubled as he helped Australia 2-193 in reply to England's first innings score of 346 on Friday.

His start on Friday took his tally to the series to 648 at an average of 162, having only been dismissed four times in four Tests.

The record average for any individual batsman in an Ashes series is Don Bradman's 139.14 in 1930, going back to the inception of Test cricket in 1877.

It means Smith will remain ahead of it if he finishes not out or is dismissed for anything more than 91 on Saturday with the real possibility he may not bat again in the series.

The 28-year-old is breaking records at will this summer.

He became the equal-second quickest to reach 6,000 Test runs on Friday, alongside Garfield Sobers in 111 innings and only behind Bradman's 68.

In doing so, he also became the first Australian to pass the mark before his 30th birthday - overtaking Ricky Ponting as the youngest.

Australia have virtually won the Ashes off the back of Smith's masterful bat.

Put simply, England cannot beat the hosts if they don't dismiss Smith. And at the moment, they can't get him out.

England's are now relying on the fact "he is only human" as they search for ways to remove him.

"He's played very well and scored a lot of runs but he's only human as well," rookie legspinner Mason Crane said.

"He's got out four times this series, so he's not (immune to getting out).

"He's playing very well and seeing it well, but he's only human but we'll keep plugging away tomorrow and try and get him out."

Not that Australia's bowlers have any answers either from their experiences in training.

"We're stoked he's on our team so we don't have to bowl at him. It's crazy," Australian quick Pat Cummins said.

"He's very different to every other batsman. He moves so much so it's hard to find your target.

"A normal fourth stump ball to anyone else he can hit to the legside as though it's a leg-stump ball.

"And then the next ball he doesn't move so far and he hits a full-blooded cover drive. I think it's just a really hard batter to get a rhythm to."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:42
1
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


00:29
2
The Thunder's Kiwi star could have been playing rugby in the 127-117 victory.

Steven Adams thrown to floor by Clippers' Blake Griffin in big OKC win

00:30
3
Brendon McCullum's Heat won the match by 49 runs, moving them to share top of the table with the Scorchers as a result.

Baz slices ball away for four all around The Gabba as Heat end Scorchers' unbeaten BBL start

00:28
4
The hosts finished day two trailing by 153 runs in Sydney.

Australia close in on England's first innings total in fifth Ashes Test

00:35
5
With 21 rowing titles, Bond today claimed the national time trial championship.

'That's what I've targeted' – Hamish Bond thrilled after national cycling victory

01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

After massive storm left trail of destruction in North Island, what's in store as it heads south?

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand is expected this morning as the deep low moves away.


03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

Dramatic footage from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter captured heavy rain and high tides that have left at least 500 people affected in Kaiaua.


00:20
Mairangi Bay was hammered by giant waves crashing over the sea wall on Auckland's North Shore today.

One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

Re-live 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the wild weather which lashed the North Island today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 