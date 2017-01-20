 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Steve Smith stars in Australian ODI win over Pakistan with classy century

share

Source:

AAP

Debutant Peter Handscomb was gifted two lucky breaks and Steve Smith cracked a fighting century to help power Australia to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in last night's one-day clash at the WACA Ground.

Chasing 264 for victory, Australia reached 265-3 with five overs to spare, with Smith (108no off 104 balls) and Handscomb (82 off 84) combining for a match- winning 183-run partnership.

Smith scored an unbeaten 108 off 104 balls in his side's seven-wicket win over Pakistan.
Source: SKY

The triumph gave Australia a 2-1 lead in the five-match series ahead of Sunday's clash at the SCG.

But last night's result could have been vastly different if it wasn't for an untimely Junaid Khan no-ball in the 11th over.

Handscomb thought he was out for a duck when he was caught at slip with Australia struggling at 46-2.

As Handscomb trudged off the field, replays showed Junaid's delivery was a front-foot no-ball.

Handscomb was unaware of the no-ball until reserve umpire Paul Wilson charged down the tunnel to tell the batsmen to turn back.

If Handscomb had gone another 10m to walk off the field, he wouldn't have been able to return.

Handscomb's luck didn't stop there.

He was given another life on 10 when he was dropped at point.

Handscomb made the most of the double reprieve to guide Australia out of their early trouble.

Smith led the way with his eighth ODI century, while Handscomb proved to be a handy ally in front of 15,383 fans.

Earlier, Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade missed the easiest of stumpings as Pakistan posted 7-263 after losing the toss.

Babar Azam scored 84 off 100 balls to equal the record as the fastest batsman to reach 1000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 21 innings.

Sharjeel Khan (50 off 47), Umar Akmal (39) and Shoaib Malik (39) chipped in with handy scores to lift Pakistan to a competitive total.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood led the bowling superbly in the absence of rested star Mitchell Starc, returning 3-32 from 10 overs.

Part-time spinner Travis Head collected 2-65 in a mixed outing, while paceman Billy Stanlake (1-55 off 10 overs) overcame some early nerves to put in a solid display.

Stanlake conceded 20 runs off his second over after Sharjeel cracked him for four consecutive boundaries.

The 22-year-old speedster had figures of 0-27 by that stage.

But he conceded just 28 runs from his next eight overs, snaring the wicket of Shoaib in the process.

Wade was left red faced when he missed the chance to stump Umar on one.

Umar was caught in no-man's land after charging several paces down the pitch and missing an attempted slog of spinner Head.

But Wade failed to glove the ball, allowing Umar to scamper back into his crease.

He added another 38 runs before falling to Hazlewood.

Wade's superior batting has allowed him to overtake fellow wicketkeeper Peter Nevill in the Test pecking order.

But Wade's latest mistake with the gloves could send some concerns into the Australian camp ahead of the four-Test tour of India, where the dustbowl pitches will prove to be an even bigger challenge for wicketkeeping.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:13
2
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:25
3
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

00:33
4
The world number two wasn't happy at all after a reporter called her performance scrappy.

Video: 'That's a very negative thing to say' - Serena Williams demands apology from reporter after Aussie Open win

00:20
5
The Kiwi rally driver appears to have taken out a spectator on impact.

Raw: Spectators rush to onlooker's aid moments after Kiwi Hayden Paddon's crash at Monte Carlo Rally

02:12
Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

Bus crash tragedy sparks calls for Tongan tour parties to better plan fundraising trips to NZ

Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

01:50
Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

Kiwi who entered Bali with methamphatamine had 'been on a bender for some time'

Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

02:24
The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

Rivers pushed to breaking point, power cut and roads hit by slips as summer storm smashes regions

The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

00:20
Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ