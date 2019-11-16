Steve Smith run drought extends after showing against NZ

One of the more remarkable modern-day stats is over after star Australian batsman Steve Smith was dismissed for 16 against New Zealand last night.



Steve Smith. Source: Photosport

Smith entered the Australian summer having never gone three consecutive Tests without scoring a half-century during his entire career.



No other batsman in the game's history who has averaged above 50 and has played 20 or more Tests has achieved such a feat.



Even the great Sir Donald Bradman went three straight Tests without a half- century in the 1934 Ashes - the only time in his career.



He responded by cracking 304 and 244 in his next two innings.



Smith was starved of opportunities in the 2-0 series win over Pakistan, scoring four and 36 in his only two digs.



It meant the pressure was on Smith to get back to his run-scoring ways in the day-night Test against NZ at Optus Stadium.



Smith scored a painstaking 43 off 164 balls in the first innings before falling to a leg trap trying to pull Neil Wagner.



And the 71-Test veteran was out for just 16 in the second dig when he pulled Wagner to square leg.



The run of three straight Tests without a half-century is a far cry from his Ashes heroics, when he plundered 774 runs at an average of 110.6.

