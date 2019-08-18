Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test with delayed concussion - 'A no-brainer'

Australia are confident they can retain the Ashes in Leeds without Steve Smith, who has been officially ruled out of the third Test because of concussion.



Smith, recovering from a delayed concussion after being struck on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer at Lord's, will not take the field when the series continues in Leeds at Headingley.



Smith is in far better spirits than on Sunday, when he became the first concussed cricketer to be substituted out of an international match, but the tight turnaround was always going to count against him.



"He was probably a couple of days off being fit," coach Justin Langer said.



"It was really a no-brainer.



"Like all players, he wants to play ... but he understands as well he's not 100 per cent yet."



Langer likened Smith's omission to England paceman Jimmy Anderson's calf injury but backed his charges to "fill what is almost unfillable shoes".



Langer also flagged that changes to Australia's top six from their second innings at Lord's - where Marnus Labuschagne delivered a match-saving 59 while filling in for Smith - were not on the cards.



Smith failed to train on Tuesday, when the touring party had their first session since arriving in Leeds.



The former skipper had a long chat with Langer while inspecting the pitch and talked with team doctor Richard Saw, cutting a dejected figure in both conversations.



Shadow batting and walking was as rigorous as it was to get for Smith, who debriefed with mentor Mark Taylor after finally giving up hope of facing England.



England coach Trevor Bayliss admitted the absence of "the best batter in the world" would obviously improve his team's chances of squaring the five-Test series.



"But as his replacement showed in the last match, he's more than capable," Bayliss added.



"The winner of this Ashes is not going to necessarily come down to one player from either side.



Labuschagne will need to step up again.



The pressure will also rise on Travis Head, who has been Australia's best- performing batsman on the tour outside their talismanic run glutton - and David Warner.



"It (the Lord's draw) showed that without Steve, we were able to get the job done which is a positive," Head said.



"Marnus came in and played beautifully. He has been fantastic over here in the county season - got a lot of hundreds.



"Wadey got a hundred at Edgbaston, so I think we have got guys who are in form ... we have got the batting in the sheds that can do the job."



Labuschagne, hit on the helmet by Archer in the second Test, suffered another scare on Tuesday when struck on the grille by Mitchell Starc in the nets but was given the green light to continue batting.



Cricket Australia's concussion and head trauma policy dictated the only opinion that mattered in Smith's selection battle was that of Dr Saw.

