Steve Smith poised to make Ashes return, trains at Headingley

AAP
Steve Smith has taken a step towards returning to the Australia side after batting for the first time in the nets since being concussed a week ago.

Smith, who was ruled out of the second innings of the Lord's Test and the third match of the series, netted briefly on the outfield at Headingley as he builds towards taking his place in the team at Old Trafford on September 4.

The former Test skipper faced 15 minutes of throwdowns from the Australian coaching staff and was once again assessed by team doctor Richard Saw, who has been assessing Smith's condition ever since he was hit on the neck by Jofra Archer last week.

Australia face Derbyshire on Thursday in a tour match and should Smith be cleared to play he will get the chance to spend some time in the middle ahead of the Manchester Test.

Smith's replacement Marnus Labuschagne once again impressed at Leeds, scoring his third successive half-century before being run out for 80 in his side's total of 246.

The 25-year-old has almost certainly done enough to keep his spot in the team even if Smith does return, leaving selectors with a decision to make on the batting line-up for the second successive match.

Labuschagne admitted he now feels he's part of the Test set-up after earning the full respect of his teammates following his recent gutsy displays.

"When you're scoring runs you feel more part of it," he said.

"You feel like you're getting to know your game a bit better. But it definitely feels like I'm getting to know my game a bit better. I'm showing more discipline, which is good."

Cameron Bancroft was axed for the Leeds Test and despite Marcus Harris faring little better at the top of the order with scores of eight and 19 he will be allowed another opportunity to cement his spot alongside David Warner.

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and Matthew Wade are the three players most vulnerable to being dropped to accommodate Smith and Labuschagne.

Khawaja's top score in five innings is 40 and the possibility of moving Labuschagne, who has impressed with his patience and ability to bat for long spells in his three innings, up to three will be up for discussion.

Vice-captain Head, who has been batting at five, was bowled twice at Headingley and has not passed 50 since the second innings of the first Test when Australia scored their highest total of the series, 7-(dec)487, at Edgbaston.

No.6 batsman Wade also made a hundred in that innings but has chalked up scores of 1, 6, 1, 0 and 33 in his five other visits to the crease.

Steve Smith bats in the first Ashes Test
Steve Smith bats in the first Ashes Test Source: Photosport
