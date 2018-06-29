 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Steve Smith opens up about rocky months after sandpaper saga - 'I needed a break'

share

Source:

AAP

Steve Smith has opened up on a turbulent three months since his world came crashing down following the ball-tampering saga.

The disgraced ex-Australian captain hit 61 for the Toronto Nationals against the Vancouver Knights.
Source: Fox Sports

Fronting media for the first time since a tearful press conference at Sydney airport in March, former Test skipper Smith admitted he has had a rough time dealing with a one-year ban from international and domestic first-class cricket.

That was given to Smith by Cricket Australia for his role, alongside ex-deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, in "sandpaper gate" in South Africa.

"I have been up and down with my emotions if I'm being honest," Smith said at a press conference at the Global T20 Canada league on Thursday.

The 29-year-old said it was particularly difficult watching from afar as Australia suffered a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of England in the recent ODI series.

"Watching the boys play in England, not playing as well as they could have, it was hurting me I couldn't go out and help them win games," Smith said.

Smith credited fiancee Dani Willis and father Peter, as well as family and friends, for helping him recover from the aftermath of the ill-fated Test in Cape Town in March.

"I've had a few close group of people that have really helped me," Smith said.

"My fiancee, my old man, couple close mates that's made a big difference.

"I'm fortunate I've had those people help me get through what was a pretty difficult time in my life."

But Smith is finding positives from his three-month hiatus from competitive cricket, which ended when he guided the Toronto Nationals to a six-wicket victory over Vancouver Knights in the opening match of the fledgling Canadian T20 league.

The world's top-ranked Test batsman revealed he had been feeling mentally fatigued since the recent Ashes series, which Australia won 4-0.

"It's been tough but I think I needed a break if that makes sense," Smith said.

"It's obviously come under some ordinary circumstances, but I was really mentally fatigued after the Ashes.

"I put so much into that Ashes ... I don't think I've ever hit the ball that bad in my life.

"I just felt horrible at the crease and it comes down to the mental part of the game.

"A bit of a break perhaps wasn't the worst thing ... hopefully I'll be able to come back and perform at a really high level again."

Smith was also ordered to serve 100 hours of community service by Cricket Australia, which he chose to carry out with mental health foundation Gotcha 4 Life.

"We've been talking about mental health and it's been quite therapeutic for myself, but also the kids in the schools I've gone to - I know we've made a big difference."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:16
1
Taniela Tupou showed off his rare speed at training session at Eden Park last night ahead of his side’s Blues clash.

Video: Tongan Thor cuts loose down the sideline at Reds training, pulls out goose step


2

NZ Football CEO Andy Martin to resign amid coach Andreas Heraf controversy - report

00:12
3
Michy Batshuayi went a tad too far in celebrating his side’s opener in Volgograd.

'Why am I so stupid bro?' - Belgium striker mocks himself online after goalmouth gaffe

00:27
4
The Highlanders received a huge welcome in Suva yesterday at the airport and their team hotel.

Watch: Bula! All Blacks star Ben Smith waltzes with Fijian local as Highlanders treated to traditional Kava ceremony

00:27
5
The disgraced ex-Australian captain hit 61 for the Toronto Nationals against the Vancouver Knights.

Watch: Steve Smith makes triumphant return to cricket, scores half century in Canadian T20 league

Chozyn Koroheke's murderer sentenced to life in jail

Turiarangi Tai had denied murdering Ms Koroheke, but was found guilty in March of shooting and killing her with a 12-gauge double-barrelled shotgun.

Police officers walk at the scene after multiple people were shot at a newspaper's office building in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A single shooter killed several people Thursday and wounded others at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and police said a suspect was in custody. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Maryland newspaper gunman mutilated fingers to make himself harder to identify - US police

Five people were killed today and several gravely injured.

Live stream: Government announces Christchurch Cathedral rebuild plan

Minister for Christchurch Megan Woods announces timeframes for the rebuild.

John Campbell

John Campbell set to return to TV news with 'roving brief'

The award winning presenter and journalist is joining TVNZ.

03:48
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Most watched: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

Noa is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 