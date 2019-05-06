Steve Smith makes sensational one-handed diving catch in return for Australia as NZ XI limp to 215

David Warner and Steve Smith are likely to get some time in the middle in their unofficial returns for Australia from year-long suspensions against New Zealand in their opening World Cup warm-up game in Brisbane.

The former Australian captain and vice-captain are listed to bat at No.4 and No.3 respectively as the hosts chase New Zealand's 215.

Captain Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja will resume their partnership at the top of the order in perfect conditions at Allan Border Field.

It is Smith and Warner's first time in Australian colours since the Cape Town ball-tampering affair in March 2018.

In starkly different scenes to what they should expect in their June 1 World Cup opener in England, Australia were clapped onto the field by the healthy crowd on Monday as one fan yelled out "welcome back Smithy".

Patrick Cummins (3-36) wasted no time getting into the groove against a weakened New Zealand XI, picking up two wickets in the first over of the match.

Jason Behrendorff (3-34) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (3-44) also troubled the Kiwis, who were bowled out in the 47th over.

The visitors, missing regular skipper Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult - all still on IPL duties in India - recovered thanks to a 137-run stand between Will Young (60) and Tom Blundell (77).

But the Black Caps then lost 43-6, Smith aiding the collapse with a sharp one-handed diving effort at midwicket to dismiss captain Tom Latham for 13.

Smith, on the comeback from January elbow surgery, spent time at second slip and in the ring while David Warner hovered at mid-on and mid-off.

Mitchell Starc has been rested from the first of three warm-up games this week against the Kiwis as he continues his recovery from a pectoral injury.

Kane Richardson (0-29 from seven overs) was introduced into the attack early after being selected as a playing 12th man, in an indication he is being considered if Jhye Richardson (dislocated shoulder) can't prove his fitness.

Shaun Marsh is expected to bat at No.5, with Glenn Maxwell out of the side and Usman Khawaja named to resume his opening partnership with skipper Finch.

Australia coach Justin Langer insists there have been no awkward moments since Warner and Smith's return from what he described as a humbling experience for Australian cricket in South Africa.

Warner was in terrific form in the IPL, scoring 692 runs in 12 innings - including eight fifties and a century.