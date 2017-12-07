 

Steve Smith keeping positive despite pressure building on Australia's woeful ODI results

AAP

Steve Smith insists Australia still have the cattle and tactical nous to find success in one-day cricket, despite their worst start to a limited-overs Australian summer in 16 years.

Steve Smith (Australia) - Photo SMPIMAGES.COM / newscorpaustralia.com - Action from the 1st Test of the 2017 / 2018 Magellan Ashes Cricket series between Australia v England played at the Gabba, Brisbane Australia.

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith.

Source: Photosport

Several questions have been raised over Australia's credentials less than 18 months out from their World Cup defence in England, following losses in 10 of their past 11 completed games.

Australia have now slipped to a 26-24 record since the last World Cup, well below that of chief rivals England, New Zealand, South Africa and India.

Just five players remain in Australia's squad for this summer's series loss to England from the team that played in the World Cup final, while Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin and Mitchell Johnson have all since retired.

But Smith said the talent was still there ahead of next year's tournament.

"There were obviously some good players that retired," he said.

"But I think there is still plenty of good cricketers in the sheds in there and plenty of good cricketers around the country as well.

"We just haven't been able to put the results together. We've won five of our last 18 games, that's just not good enough.

"We've got to try and find ways to get over the line."

Australia's approach to one-day cricket with the bat has also been heavily questioned during this summer's series.

The team's innings has regularly faltered late in the piece, while they have scored at more than a run a ball just three times in 13 matches since the end of last year's home summer.

In comparison, England shook up their approach to the one-day game following their shock knockout in the group stages to Bangladesh in the last World Cup.

They now centre their game around the majority of their team attacking throughout the innings, while Joe Root and Eoin Morgan have been charged with being the anchors.

The system is clearly working, with England scoring at more than six an over in each of their last eight ODIs.

But Smith said Australia had to back their own approach to the game despite the 3-0 scoreline with two games to play.

"Each team has to have their own identity in how they want to play," he said.

"I think the way we we play at our best is if we set ourselves up and give ourselves a chance at the back end to use the power we have.

"We see guys like Mitch Marsh and (Marcus) Stoinis if they hit he ball out of the middle of the bat it usually travels.

"It's about trying to have the wickets in hands to use the power at the end. We just haven't been able to get ourselves in that position enough over the past 12 to 18 months."

