Steve Smith drops clanger as Alastair Cook makes Australia hurt in Melbourne

Unbeaten centurion Alastair Cook has built a 33-run lead for England at the MCG, where the visitors reached 6-360 at tea on day three of the fourth Ashes Test.

The Aussie captain shelled a catch with Cook on 153, before England took the lead on day three.
Cook resumed on 104, with England 2-192.

The former skipper was 173 not out at the end of the day's second session, having batted with trademark patience to frustrate Australia on a slow pitch that has made both runs and wickets hard to come by.

Cook was dropped on 66 and 153 by Steve Smith, with the second chance coming at square leg after lunch.

Smith, struggling with a stomach bug, stacked the leg side, then off side with fielders during the post-lunch session but nether tactic ended Cook's 487-minute masterclass.

The tourists' all-time leading run scorer now also holds the outright record for most scores of 150-plus by an Englishman.

Australia, holding an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, bowled well in patches but failed to stop England's tail wagging for the first time this summer.

Chris Woakes has shared an unbeaten 53-run stand with Cook, twice edging the ball through a slips cordon that was vacant apart from Smith.

Jonny Bairstow (22) and Moeen Ali (20) both fell playing loose strokes to Nathan Lyon.

Pat Cummins claimed the first wicket of the day, removing Joe Root for 61 with a bouncer that England's skipper slapped straight to Lyon in the deep.

Root was filthy with his lapse in concentration, kicking the turf and flinging his batting gloves as he crossed the boundary line.

Josh Hazlewood then trapped Dawid Malan lbw with the second new ball, the left- handed batsman bizarrely opted against reviewing his dismissal despite replays showing a clear inside edge.

